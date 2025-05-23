Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, super mario

There is a Party at Toad's House with LEGO Super Mario Bros. Set

LEGO is returning to the world of Super Mario Bros with a new selection of themed sets capturing the iconic video game world

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Super Mario Bros. set featuring a fun party at Toad’s mushroom-shaped house.

The 276-piece set includes Blue Toad and Green Toad, plus detailed kitchen and bedroom interiors.

This LEGO Super Mario set is compatible with interactive Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures for digital play.

Party at Toad’s House is priced at $29.99 and scheduled for release in August 2025 for fans aged 7 and up.

Toad is the loyal attendant of Princess Peach who has been a staple in the Super Mario franchise since its debut. First appearing in Super Mario Bros. as the Mushroom Retainers, Toads informed players that the princess was in another castle. Toad would then become a playable character in Super Mario Bros. 2, showcasing his unique abilities like faster digging and carrying. As time went on, Toad has taken on various roles throughout the series, from providing items in Toad Houses to starring in his own game, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Toad is now hosting a party at his house as LEGO unveils its latest Super Mario Bros.

The set comes in at 276 pieces. This mushroom-shaped house features a bedroom and kitchen, along with removable furniture to host an outside party. Build a Blue Toad and a Green Toad for this event with party accessories, as they wait for Mario's arrival. The set can also be enhanced with the interactive Luigi, Mario, and Princess Peach figures, adding music and sound effects to the party. LEGO has the Super Mario – Party at Toad's House set priced at $29.99 and set for an August 2025 release.

LEGO Super Mario – Party at Toad's House

"Role-play a party at Toad's house with this fantastic LEGO® Super Mario™ toy playset for kids (72041). A great small gift toy for boys, girls and any fans aged 7 and up, the set features a detailed Toad House with a kitchen and bedroom (with a Peach's Castle painting on the wall) and removable furniture for easy play. Outside, there is a picnic table with seats for the included Blue Toad and Green Toad figures, plus a buildable gramophone with a spinning turntable and party accessories."

"Add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ toy figure (from sets 71439, 71440, 71441 or 72043 – sold separately) to this building toy for digital interactive play, including songs when stepping on the gramophone's Action Tag and doorbell sounds at the front doorstep of the house. This set contains 276 pieces."

