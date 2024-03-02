Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Things Get Buggy with Hasbro's New Transformers Insecticons Set

Build up your Transformers collection with a brand new exclusive multipack as Hasbro debuts their new Doom ‘n Destruction Collection

Article Summary Hasbro launches the Insecticons Doom ‘n Destruction Collection featuring Chop Shop.

The exclusive toy set includes Barrage figure and a Micromaster Malleus Minotaurus.

Transformers fans can prep for August 2024 release, with pre-orders now available on Amazon.

The Legacy set celebrates 40 years of Transformers with detailed figures and accessories.

Prepare for an onslaught of robotic mayhem as Hasbro debuts their latest Transformers exclusive set that features some formidable Insecticons. Led by Chop Shop, these insectoid warriors are a force to be reckoned with by any Autobot. Featuring their buggy appearances, Chop Shop's cunning intellect and ruthless tactics make him a formidable adversary and also comes with the Micromaster Wrecker Malleus Minotaurus. This little bot packs a punch and will add some brute strength to any quad while in his weapon form. Barrage is also featured in this Amazon Exclusive Mayhem Action Squad set in his beetle Insecticons form and comes complete with blaster accessories.

With their intricate Insecticon designs and attention to detail, both Mayhem Attack Squad figures will be a necessary addition to any Deceptiocn collection. From Chop Shop's menacing claws to Barrage's deadly presence, these two are ready for a fight. Transformers collectors will be able to find the Legacy United Doom 'n Destruction Collection for $54.99 only on Amazon. Pre-orders are already live, and these two bugs are set to be released in August 2024.

Transformers Legacy United Doom 'n Destruction Collection

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Doom 'n Destruction Collection! The Mayhem Attack Squad set includes Chop Shop action figure that converts between robot and beetle mode and Barrage action figure that converts between robot and beetle mode. The set also includes Micromaster Wrecker Malleus Minotaurus action figure that converts between robot and hammer mode with 2 clear blast effects. Gear up for battle with the included blaster accessories."

"Chop Shop figure and Barrage figure feature articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Malleus Minotaurus figure has articulated arms and legs. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

