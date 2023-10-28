Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

This is the Way with Hasbro's New Star Wars Paz Vizsla TBS Figure

It is time to return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro has unveiled a few new Star Wars collectibles like a new Paz Vizsla

Some new Star Wars figures are on the way from Hasbro, including a new The Mandalorian Season 3 release. We have yet again another release, as Paz Vizsla is back and ready to give his life for The Watch. Paz is portrayed by actor and director Jon Favreau, making him part of his own Star Wars creation. Vizsla is quite recognized by his heavy Mandalorian armor, which includes a helmet, jetpack, and heavy blaster. He is a formidable and skilled fighter; he has an aggressive attitude and is fiercely loyal to the creed and the people inside the Children of the Watch. Paz lost his life in Season 3 as he came face to face with some deadly Preatorian Guards. Season 3 of this figure is back with a new window package, weathered armor deco, and a new $33.99 price tag right here.

Star Wars: The Black Series Paz Vizsla

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes: Figure and accessory."

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN™ : This action figure is inspired by Paz Vizsla's appearance in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+

: This action figure is inspired by Paz Vizsla's appearance in the live-action series on Disney+ DELUXE DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this 6 inch action figure (15 cm) — featuring premium series-accurate deco and design, plus 29 points of articulation — in their collections

fans and collectors can display this 6 inch action figure (15 cm) — featuring premium series-accurate deco and design, plus 29 points of articulation — in their collections UNIQUE ACCESSORY: Paz Vizsla comes with a jetpack with an attached blaster that can be removed and used as a separate accessory

A CONSTELLATION OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Black Series Star Wars action figures to build a galaxy on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

action figures to build a galaxy on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) WINDOW BOX PACKAGING: Display Star Wars fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design

fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design PAZ VIZSLA: A descendant of the esteemed House Vizsla, brawny warrior Paz Vizsla is protected by the strongest beskar armor

