Thor Brings the Thunder as Sideshow Debut New Marvel Comics Statue

Sideshow Collectibles is bringing the thunder as they reveal their newest Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure with Thor. The God of Thunder is loaded with incredible detail as the Avenger stands 22" tall, and features a luscious fabric cape. Featuring his classic Marvel Comics design, Marvel fans are treated with an impressive statue that is sculpted to perfection. Some of the craftsmanship includes muscle definition, faithfully recreated Marvel Comics costume, and of course, the words etched in on Mjolnir. Thor collectors will not want to miss out on owning this electrifying statue and he does not come in cheap with a $635 price tag. The Thor Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles is set to release between Oct-Dec 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Your hunger for battle is a disease — and the hammer of Thor shall supply the cure!" Sideshow presents the Thor Premium Format™ Figure, a magnificent Marvel collectible celebrating the classic God of Thunder. Verily, the Thor Premium Format Figure measures 22" tall and 19" wide as the son of Odin stands victorious atop a felled Frost Giant foe. The icy expanse of Jotunheim is no match for an Asgardian, and Thor swings his mystical mallet Mjolnir in anticipation of yet another glorious battle. The hammer is etched with its iconic enchantment, proving the prince worthy of its incredible power."

"The polyresin Thor Premium Format Figure features PVC elements and a frost-touched red fabric cape with wire in the hem for dramatic posing options. Inspired by his earliest appearances in Marvel Comics, Thor Odinson's costume also includes a black studded bodysuit, blue leggings, flared boots, and a winged silver helmet. His lustrous golden locks cascade over his caped shoulders, a look of warrior's fury fixed on his face. With a godly physique and a hint of youthful arrogance, this Thor statue brings the thunder like no other. No Bifrost needed to bring this Asgardian warrior home — add the Thor Premium Format Figure to your Marvel collection today!"