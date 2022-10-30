Thor: Ragnarok Gladiator Hulk Enters the Arena with Iron Studios

The Hulk return to peak physical performance as Iron Studios takes Marvel Studios fans back to the hit film Thor: Ragnarok. Gladiator Hulk is back and is bigger and better than ever as Iron Studios debut their new massive 1/4 scale statue. Coming in at a whopping 31.9" tall, this green giant is packed with impressive detail as he stands at the ready of the plate of Sakaar. Hulk is depicted in his gladiator armor once again, wielding both an axe and hammer along with his added tribal paint deco. Iron Studios did an incredible job bringing this stay to life with texture detail for his leather elements; metal shoulder armor, warrior helmet, and green skin. A Marvel statue like this is no cheap feature either, and the Gladiator Hulk is priced at a mighty $1,199.99. He is set for a Q3 2023, and if you have the coin, then pre-orders are live right now and here. Puny God.

Hulk is Ready to SMASH Your Marvel Collection

"After defeating the robot Ultron with the Avengers, Hulk commanded a Quinjet Ship and ended up leaving Earth after entering a wormhole. This led him into interstellar travel to the arid planet Sakaar. A world created by the Grandmaster, surrounded by countless wormholes that deposit space waste in it, inhabited by several species exiled from different places of the cosmos. Stuck in this world and prevented from returning to his human form due to the hostile environment, Bruce Banner remained in his Hulk form for 2 years, on which his consciousness evolved and he became a Grandmasters Gladiator."

"Revered as a champion, and loved by the audience, in fight shows at an arena for the entertainment of the inhabitants just like in ancient Rome on Earth. Hulk chose to turn his back on Earth and enjoy the life of an admired warrior until he reencountered his old ally Thor in combat. Even though he was reluctant, he agreed to help the God of Thunder to save Asgard from the cruel Goddess of Death, Hela."