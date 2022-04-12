Three Days Left For Lone Coconut's Plunderlings Kickstarter Campaign

Time is running out to back Lone Coconut's new Plunderlings Kickstarter campaign. There are three days left for the fully-funded campaign giving fans new pirate goblins to plunder your collection. Two new "species" of Plunderlinsg were invented for this new crowd-funding campaign with the Plunderlong and Plunderstrong. The Kickstarter has already hit its goal of $100,000, and it now already pushing $216,000 as we write this up. The fun does end there, as the more money Lone Coconut gets, the more Plunderlings fans get to choose from. Personally, I am hoping for the campaign to hit $260,000 to give me the fantastic Cursed Cayo figure, so let us keep pumping up twos numbers.

In the meantime, Lone Coconut has revealed more unlockables as time races on with the new Tinker class. A Plunderlong and Plunderstrong will appear in this class with two incredible sculpts loaded with swappable parts and missing body parts. From peglegs to a cannon for a hand, these Tinker Plunderlings are worthy unlockables, and collectors can back the campaign here with the project ending this Friday, April 15, 2022. Any unlocked Plunderlong or Plunderstrong will be made, and most will get a release later on through online retailers later on down the line. Be sure to get yours while you can and join in on all the fun Lone Coconut has created. Ahoy!

You've waited long enough… From the studio that successfully funded and delivered Plunderlings in 2020 comes a brand new voyage. Complete with a whole new crew of pirates much longer and stronger than before! Lone Coconut now introduces two new creatures to the 1/12 scale toy line: the Plunderlong and the Plunderstrong. Our tropical archipelago is filled with sailing Plunderfolk that come in various colors, shapes, and sizes. Plunderlongs and Plunderstrongs are larger, more dangerous, and have the sea legs for taking on the most turbulent ocean waves. These scallywags are ready to explore, discover, and well… plunder!