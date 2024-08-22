Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego, nintendo

Three New Animal Crossing Sets Teased by LEGO During Gamescom

During gamescom, the LEGO Group has revealed some brand new and never-before-seen video game Animal Crossing themed sets

Article Summary LEGO reveals three new Animal Crossing sets at Gamescom, expanding its line of video game-themed builds.

The new sets feature beloved characters: the Able Sisters, Celeste, and Leif, each with their unique services.

Sets launching January 1st, 2025, include Celeste's Stargazing, Leif's Garden Shop, and the Able Sisters' Clothing Shop.

Fans can expect these sets to capture Animal Crossing's charm, available on LEGO.com and select retailers.

In Nintendo's beloved game series Animal Crossing, there is a plethora of incredible characters from villagers and town workers. LEGO has been one of the few companies to actually bring the island to life with an impressive collection of new sets. It looks like Animal Crossing fans better clear off some more space as three new sets are on the way, as revealed during Gamescom. The Able Sisters, Celeste, and Leif, are all beloved characters who bring unique services to the island, and now they can enhance yours.

The Able Sisters, Mabel, and Sable, run a clothing shop where players can buy and design custom outfits. Celeste is Blathers' sister, who appears at night to share knowledge about constellations and give players DIY recipes for starry furniture. Leif, on the other hand, is a gardening enthusiast who sells plants, shrubs, and flowers, helping players beautify their islands. All three of them are getting their very own sets in Q1 2025, each featuring that Animal Crossing charm that LEGO continues to capture. More info on these sets will be revealed in the coming months and fans can check out more about all the video game sets coming soon right on LEGO.

Three New LEGO Animal Crossing Sets Revealed!

"This wasn't the only exciting announcement to come from the two brands at gamescom, with the addition of three new LEGO Animal Crossing sets also being announced: LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Stargazing with Celeste (77053), LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop (77054) and LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Able Sisters Clothing Shop (77055)."

"This charming expansion allows fans to continue creating and exploring their own Animal Crossing villages and fun in brick play, bringing even more characters from the video game series into the LEGO play realm. The new LEGO® Super Mario™: Mario Kart™ sets and LEGO® Animal Crossing™ sets will be available via LEGO.com, LEGO stores, and from select leading retailers around the world from January 1st, 2025."

