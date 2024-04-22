Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: fullmetal alchemist brotherhood, Threezero

Threezero Debuts Edward Elric Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Figure

Threezero has unveiled a new set of anime FigZero 1/6 as the world of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood comes to life like never before

Article Summary Threezero unveils FigZero 1/6 scale collectible of Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Edward Elric figure stands 9.84” tall with 36 articulation points, featuring fabric elements.

Figure includes swappable hair, faces, an Automail blade, and spear - plus a special twin pack.

Pre-orders available for individual Ed figure at $149.99 or $339.99 for Ed and Alphonse set.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the hit anime series that helps provide a faithful adaptation of the original manga storyline. It follows the journey of brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric in a world of alchemy, where they pay a high price after they attempt human transmutation to bring back their deceased mother. Sadly, the experiment failed with drastic consequences as it left Edward without an arm and a leg, and Alfonso lost his body, having his soul now bound to a suit of armor. Threezero has unveiled that Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood can now search for the Philosopher's Stone with their newest 1/6 scale FigZero release.

Uncover deep government conspiracies and confront the seven deadly sins with Edward Elric, who comes in at 9.84" tall. He will feature 36 points of articulation, fabric elements, and a variety of swappable parts and accessories. Step into the world of alchemy with this slick release that comes with swappable hair, face plates, an Automail blade, and a spear. More accessories can also be found for Ed in the threezero Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 2-Pack featuring both Alfonso and Edward Elric. Pre-orders are already live for $149.99 or $339.99 for the set with a Q3 2024 release date.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood FigZero 1/6 Edward Elric

"From the anime "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," 1/6 scale collectible figure Edward Elric is released! FigZero 1/6 Edward Elric" is an articulated figure approximately 25cm tall. Its costume uses fabric. The face piece is interchangeable between a standard face and an angry face, and the front hair piece is interchangeable between a standard hair and an action hair."

"Other accessories include a spear, an Automail blade, a pocket watch, and 9 sets of interchangeable hands which makes it possible to replicate various scenes in the anime. Also released at the same time and sold separately are "FigZero 1/6 Alphonse Elric", and also "FigZero 1/6 Edward Elric + Alphonse Elric Twin-Pack" which is a set with special exclusive accessories added.:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!