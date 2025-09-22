Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: rambo, Threezero

Threezero Debuts New Rambo: First Blood 1/6 Field Jacket Figure

Return to the events of Rambo: First Blood with threezero as they unveil their newest 1/6 John Rambo (Field Jacket) figure

Rambo: First Blood (1982) is the first film in the iconic Rambo franchise, based on David Morrell's 1972 novel First Blood. It stars Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo, a former Green Beret and returning Vietnam War veteran who is struggling with PTSD. The story begins with Rambo visiting a small town in search of an old comrade, only to be harassed and arrested by the local sheriff. The mistreatment triggers his trauma, leading him to escape into the wilderness and wage a one-man guerrilla war against the police. Threezero is now returning to the events of First Blood with a brand new 1/6 scale figure of John Rambo.

Relive the beginning of the film with this faithful figure that captures the likeness of Rambo perfectly, along with a fabric outfit. A movie-accurate M65 field jacket is featured here as he searches for his friend. Not many accessories are included, but he does get a nice set of swappable hands, a sleeping bag, a knife, an ID tag, handcuffs, and a cup of coffee. Pre-orders for the threezero 1/6 scale John Rambo (Field Jacket) figure are already live for $205 with a February 2026 release date.

Rambo: First Blood 1/6 John Rambo (Field Jacket)

"The "Rambo: First Blood –1/6 John Rambo (Field Jacket)" collectible figure stands 12.13 inches tall (approximately 30.8 cm) and features a fully articulated body. It accurately represents the character as depicted in the 1982 film "First Blood." The figure is dressed in his iconic, movie-accurate M65 field jacket, a worn red crew-neck sweatshirt, rugged jeans, and military boots. It includes accessories such as a survival knife with sheath, a sleeping bag, and a coffee cup, faithfully recreating the essentials that help John Rambo survive the relentless pursuit."

COSTUME

One (1) M-65 field jacket

One (1) red sweatshirt

One (1) belt

One (1) pair of jeans

One (1) pair of military boots

ACCESSORIES

One (1) ID tag

One (1) coffee cup

One (1) pair of handcuffs

One (1) survival knife with sheath

One (1) sleeping bag

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of hands for holding knife, and one (1) pair of hands for holding accessories

