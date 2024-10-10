Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: capcom, mega man, Threezero

Threezero Gives Mega Man a Fiery Upgrade with New MDLX Figure

Threezero is back with a new Mega Man MDLX figure as he gets a fiery upgrade to become Rockman (Fire Storm)

Article Summary Explore threezero's new Mega Man MDLX figure in a fiery Fire Storm upgrade.

The collectible stands 4" tall with 34 points of articulation and metal-plastic build.

Includes swappable faceplates, interchangeable hands, Arm Cannon, and fireball attack.

Pre-order from October 17, with a Q2 2025 release date for Mega Man fans.

Download yourself into the world of Mega Man as threezero is back to add to their growing video game action figure collection. A new MDLX figure has arrived as Mega Man suits up a Fire Storm, a special weapon that is obtained from defeating Fire Man in the first game. When equipped, this suit grants the player a fiery attack that surrounds him with a blazing shield while simultaneously launching a fireball straight ahead. Threezero is now bringing this version of our digital hero to life with a new figure that stands 4" tall; his body features both plastic and metal elements and will have 34 points of articulation. As for accessories, Fire Storm will come with two swappable face plates, three pairs of interchangeable hands, an Arm Cannon, and an attachable fireball attack. Pre-orders are dropping online on October 17 with a Q2 2025 release date. Be sure to check out some of threezero's other Mega Man releases like his classic blue armor as well as his X form.

Threezero Debuts New MDLX Mega Man (Fire Storm) Figure

"From the renowned and enduringly popular video game franchise Mega Man (also known as Rockman), threezero is proud to present MDLX Mega Man / Rockman (Fire Storm), who equipped with the Special Weapon! Based on the retro design with iconic orange-red and yellow color scheme, this fully articulated collectible figure stands approximately 4 inches (10.2 cm) tall with approximately 34 points of articulation."

"It features a body frame structure that combines metal and engineering plastic parts. This combination enhances joint stiffness, providing a satisfying and sturdy feel when posing and articulating the figure, despite his compact size. MDLX Mega Man / Rockman (Fire Storm) includes two interchangeable faceplates, providing the option to switch between expressions. It also comes with one piece of iconic Rock Buster (also known as Mega Buster) forearm, which is interchangeable with either its left forearm or its right forearm."

