Threezero Reveals Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Roy Mustang FigZero

Turn up the heat with threezero and their latest 1/6 scale anime figure with Roy Mustang from the anime Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a critically acclaimed anime series based on Hiromu Arakawa's manga. It follows the tale of the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse, who attempt to use alchemy to resurrect their mother. Not knowing the risks, this ended badly for the boys, with Edward losing limbs and Alphonse's soul getting bound to a set of armor. They must now seek out the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies while uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving the military, corrupt alchemists, and the enigmatic Homunculi. Threezero has been slowly bringing Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood to life with their impassive FigZero figures, and a new one has arrived.

Roy Mustang, the "Flame Alchemist," is ready to bring some heat to your anime collection with an impressive new release. Coming in at righty 12" tall, Roy will have 37 points of articulation, a fabric outfit, and a nice set of accessories. This will consist of three swappable face plates, two hair pieces, a lighter, Envy, gloved and non-gloved hands, and a fire effect. The Roy Mustang Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood FigZero is priced at $159; pre-orders are already live with a Q2 2025 release.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood FigZero 1/6 Roy Mustang

""igZero 1/6 Roy Mustang""is an articulated figure approximately 29.5cm tall, with approximately 37 points of articulation. Its costume uses fabric (The fabric costumes are stitched and cannot be taken off). The head piece is sculpted by renowned sculptor Akinori Takaki. The face piece is interchangeable between a standard face, a sideways glance face, and an angry expression face. It also includes two sets of interchangeable hair pieces: a set of standard hair pieces and a set of drifted hair pieces (Each set of hair pieces consists of front hair and back hair)."

""he figure comes with five kinds of interchangeable hands: a pair of gloved hands before spelling Flame Alchemy attack, a pair of gloved hands after spelling Flame Alchemy attack, a pair of relaxed gloved hands, a bare left hand, and a bare right hand for holding the lighter."

