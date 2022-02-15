Threezero Reveals Transformers: The Last Knight DLX Optimus Prime

Transformers: The Last Knight was a very interesting film as it took the live-action Transformers films in new directions. After the Shia Leboeuf trilogy, it was hard to capture that funny and action packed magic that the original three brought to the screen. However, some sweet designs did come out of the sequel trilogy, including some new live-action designs for Optimus Prime. Threezero has revealed that Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime is the newest figure to join their die-cast metal frame DLX line.

Standing at 11.2 inches tall, this Autobot Leader will have roughly 73 points of articulation, LED eyes, a die-cast metal frame, and some sweet accessories. Threezero has included four swappable hands for the Prime as well as a Cybertonian Sword, Wrist Blade, and Blaster Shield. Priced at $239, The Transformers: The Last Knight DLX Optimus Prime willed a beautiful new figure for any collection. Expected to release in Q4 2022, pre-orders for this beauty are already live and located right here.

"Optimus Prime is back at Cybertron and is brainwashed by the villain Quintessa. Quintessa tells Optimus Prime that he must retrieve her staff, and he almost destroys the Earth while retrieving the staff which can absorb Earth's energy. Transformers: The Last Knight – DLX Optimus Prime is approximately 11.2 inches (28.5 cm) tall and features approximately 73 points of articulation, with a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes. Accessories include one Blaster Shield, one Detachable Wrist Balde, one Cybertronian Sword, one interchangeable battle mask, a total of four pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for various expressive poses."

"DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs in a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation, but also greatly enhances the weight and durability. Together with the detailed and weathered paint application of threezero, a remarkable resemblance is achieved in matching the characters as seen in the original media.