Threezero Rolls Outs with New Transformers MDLX Jazz Figure

Threezero is back with a new Transformers MDLX figure as the Autobot Jazz is ready to join Optimus and the rest of the team

Article Summary Threezero unveils a new Transformers MDLX Jazz figure, with 46 points of articulation.

Autobot Jazz stands 6 inches tall and features a die-cast metal frame design.

Photon Rifle and retractable Grappling Hook included as interactive accessories.

Available for pre-order at $80, set to release Q1 2025 via threezero and BBTS.

It is time to roll out as threezero is back with a brand new Transformers MDLX figure for their growing collection. Standing at 6" tall, the Autobot Jazz is ready for action with 46 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Based on the original and legendary 1980s The Transformers cartoon, Jazz is ready to join the rest of the G1 inspired MDLX line. These figures do not transform but are here to highlight more of their robotic form with incredible detail and articulation. Jazz will come with a variety of swappable hands as well as a Photon Rifle and a Grappling Hook that comes with a fully working retractable cord. Jazz will now be joining Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sideswipe, and Cliffjumper in the MDLX series, making for a pretty incredible die-cast Transformers team in any collection. Threezero has this new MDLX release priced at $80, and he is set for a Q1 2025 release; pre-orders are already live on sites like BBTS and through the threezero online shop.

Threezero Debuts New Transformers MDLX Jazz

"threezero is proud to announce the release of Transformers MDLX Jazz – the Autobot who blends competence and charisma, and is Optimus Prime's right-hand man, is sure to be a stylish, standout addition to your collection! Transformers MDLX Jazz is approximately 6" (15 cm) tall, with approximately 46 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include five sets of interchangeable hands, a Photon Rifle, and Grappling Hook. The Grappling Hook comes equipped with a fully working retractable cord, enabling the hook to be extended and rewound, enhancing the interactive experience."

FEATURES

Officially Licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 6 inches (~15 cm) tall

Retractable Grappling Hook accessory included for an enhanced interactive experience

New Design with Engineering plastic, Zinc Die-cast combination frame structure

Improved articulation with enhanced stiffness for an incredible play experience

threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau redesigned version of the classic G1 Transformers

