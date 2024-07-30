Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: anime, demon slayer, Threezero

Threezero Unveils New 1/6 Demon Slayer Tanjiro Kamado FigZero

Return to the events of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as threezero as unveiled their newest FigZero release with Tanjiro

Article Summary Threezero introduces 1/6 scale Tanjiro Kamado figure from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tanjiro figure stands 10.8 inches tall with 37 points of articulation for dynamic posing

Features fabric Demon Slayer Corps uniform, checkered haori with wire for posing

Comes with swappable faces, hands, Nezuko's box, Nichirin Sword, water breathing effects

Tanjiro Kamado is one of the main characters from the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He has a simple life until his family is slaughtered by demons and his sister Nezuko is turned into one. Tanjiro then seeks to become a Demon Slayer to avenge his family and hopefully find a cure for Nezuko. It now appears that Tanjiro is getting a brand new figure from threezero as they are adding the hit anime to their growing FigZero line.

Coming in at 10.8" tall, Tanjor will have roughly 37 points of articulation and will come with a nice set of accessories. He will feature a fabric-made Demon Slayer Corps uniform along with his signature checkered haori that features a metal wire for posing. As for accessories, he will come with three swappable faces, six pairs of hands, Nezuko's wooden box, a knife, his Nichirin Sword, and some nice Water Breathing effects. Priced at $149.99, Demon Slayer collectors will be able to bring home this Tanjiro Kamado FigZero home in Q1 2025.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Tanjiro FigZero

"From the phenomenal anime "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", a series of 1/6th scale collectible figures has debuted as part of threezero's FigZero line! The first figure is the protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado! FigZero 1/6 Tanjiro Kamado is approximately 27.5 cm tall. It is a fully-articulated collectible figure with approximately 37 points of articulation. The materials used for the figure are mainly ABS, PVC, POM and fabric. The figure's attire includes the fabric-made Demon Slayer Corps uniform, and Tanjiro's iconic haori with an interior metal wire for poseability."

"The figure comes with three interchangeable facial expressions (one smile face, one serious face and one gag face) and six sets of interchangeable hands. Additional accessories include a metal Nichirin Sword, a knife and a plastic-made wooden box. Furthermore, a breath effect part (with magnet inside) and water breathing effect part are included to showcase Tanjiro's dynamic swordsmanship."

