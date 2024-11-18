Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boxlunch, hot topic, thrilljoy

Thrilljoy Grows with New Partnership with Hot Topic and BoxLunch

The new collectibles company Thrilljoy contiues its rise to power as they debut a new partnership with Hot Topic and Box Lunch stores

Article Summary Thrilljoy debuts partnership with Hot Topic and BoxLunch, expanding retail presence nationwide.

Founded by ex-Funko CEO, Thrilljoy offers premium collectibles from iconic franchises like Harry Potter.

The new PIX! line features themed dioramas and Certificates of Authenticity protecting collector value.

Exclusive Beetlejuice Pix! collectibles launch December 3, with rare chase variants available in stores.

Thrilljoy is an up-and-coming collectibles company that made its big debut at New York Comic Con 2024. It was founded by former Funko CEO Brian Mariotti and is focused on creating premium, artisan products that capture a wide variety of iconic licenses like Masters of the Universe, Looney Tunes, Harry Potter, TMNT, and much more! As a once massive Funko Collector, the time of the Pop! has passed, and now they are rising from those ashes to have collectors seeking the thrills of the collectibles game once again. Each of their collectibles will have limited production runs, with rare chase pieces being offered at a 1-of-6 odds.

The PIX! is the next up-and-coming line of collectibles featuring cases with themed characters with dioramas and a Certificate of Authenticity in the form of a collector's card to remove the chance of fakes being created. Thrilljoy was starting out small with a direct-to-consumer platform, but they are growing as they announce their first big retail partnership with BoxLunch and Hot Topic. Kicking off this event, a special edition of Beetlejuice Pix! will be released starting December 3, with only 6000 pieces, and a Carnival Beetlejuice will be a Chase. Collectors can become a thrillseeker today right on Thrilljoy.com and be on the lookout for more releases and in-store drops in December.

Thrilljoy Partners with Hot Topics and BoxLunch Stores

"Through an exclusive partnership with retail industry giants Hot Topic and BoxLunch, Thrilljoy will launch its premium series of upscale, fan-first collectibles to select stores nationwide. This collaboration leverages Thrilljoy's innovative offerings with the fan-first retail network for collectors and pop culture fans alike. They will launch as the ultimate direct-to-consumer platform online, offering an expanded product range and exclusive releases."

"This dual-channel strategy ensures fans have unparalleled access to Thrilljoy's coveted creations while driving significant foot traffic to brick-and-mortar locations. Pix! collectibles will debut in select BoxLunch and Hot Topic stores starting December 3, with the Beetlejuice Pix! exclusive to these retailers. Additional IPs and products will be introduced in the future."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!