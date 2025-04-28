Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, nacelle

Throttle Leads the Charge in Nacelle's Biker Mice from Mars Revival

The Biker Mice from Mars are back and better than ever as Nacelle resurrects the classic cartoon for a new nostalgic generation

Article Summary Biker Mice from Mars returns in 2025 with a new animated series and action figures from Nacelle.

Classic characters Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo battle Plutarkians and defend Earth in an edgy revival.

Nacelle’s figures feature cartoon-accurate details, fun accessories, and are compatible with 6”–7” figures.

Fans can find the new Biker Mice from Mars toys in Walmart stores and online for nostalgic adventures.

Created by Rick Ungar, Biker Mice from Mars premiered in 1993 during a boom of anthropomorphic action cartoons. This was easily all due to the growing success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Similar to TMNT, the show focused on animal heroes battling evil, blending sci-fi action, humor, brotherhood, and hot dogs instead of pizza. The story follows three mouse warriors who hail from Mars and have lost their planet to evil Plutarkian invaders. These invaders wiped out their entire race as they stripped their planet clean of minerals. The warrior mice of Mar would fight back only to be nearly morally damaged by the war, causing them to escape to the cosmos. Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo find themself now on Earth, in Chicago of all places, as the Plutarkians now have their sights set on our planet.

While the series ran for three successful seasons, Biker Mice from Mars carved out its own dedicated fanbase, keeping its popularity strong well after its original airing. A short-lived reboot surfaced in 2006, but now, in 2025, Nacelle is breathing new life into the franchise with a new animated series and a line of updated action figures. The show stood out with its edgier tone, cooler vehicles, and rock 'n' roll attitude, helping it compete with other shows like Street Sharks and Extreme Dinosaurs. Though it didn't reach TMNT's legendary heights, Biker Mice became a cult favorite, celebrated for its environmental themes, likable heroes, like Throttle, the natural leader of the Biker Mice from Mars. Nacelle has given new life to Throttle and the Biker Mice with an impressive set of new figures. We got our hands on them and their signature bikes, and they are nothing less than spectacular.

These figures are quite impressive, featuring an animated style that perfectly captures their classic cartoon. Nacelle loaded these figures with some fun accessories as well, including a classic nod to toys from the 90s, like his plate launcher. With three swappable heads, a variety of hands, a blaster, and a hot dog, Throttle is ready to throw some cheddar into the Plutarkians' invasion; the only thing missing is his motorcycle. Nacelle was kind enough to also let us get a closer look at the Biker Mice from Mar's motorcycle, and they only enhance these figures. Not only do they feature LEDs, but they have attachable boosters, a smoke display base, and fit Throttle perfectly. Nacelle even has these bad boys perfectly sized to fit well with 6" and 7" figures like Marvel Legends, DC Multiverse, or one of the many TMNT collectibles out there. Fans can actually find the Biker Mice from Mars in stores now at Walmart if they wanna experience the fun themselves or online.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!