ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Astral Projection Lion-O Returns at SDCC 2025
Super7 is bringing their previous Tier 2 unlockable ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Astral Projection Lion-O to San Diego Comic Con
Article Summary
- Super7 brings the ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Astral Projection Lion-O figure to SDCC 2025 as a special release
- Originally a Tier 2 bonus from the Cats’ Lair campaign, this Lion-O boasts a translucent astral form design
- Includes three swappable heads, interchangeable hands, two Swords of Omens, and three Claw Shields
- Collectors can buy the exclusive Lion-O at SDCC 2025 or order online for $65 directly from Super7
Super7 has brought the Thundercats to San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a special edition Lion-O. Debuted as an exclusive Tier 2 bonus in Super7's Cats' Lair crowdfunding campaign, the Astral Projection Lion‑O figure is back. This translucent, ghostly variant of Lion‑O captures his brief astral form appearance from Season 1, Episode 20, "Return to Thundera". This planned 7" scale ULTIMATES! never got to see the light, but that did not stop Super7 as they brought him back with more accessories than his original planned release.
Included with Lion-O are interchangeable hands, three swappable heads, two Swords of Omens, and his signature Claw Shields. All of these features feature a sleek, translucent design that captures the ThunderCats' Astral Projection appearance from the cartoon. This is a fun yet simple SDCC release, but the Super7 Lion-O figure is something special, so any alternate version of it is fun to see get released. Collectors can find this ThunderCats beauty at SDCC 2025 right now or snag one up online for $65 as well. If you happen to be at SDCC, be sure to check out the Super7 Godzilla Pop-Up for some truly monstrous and exclusive collectibles.
ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Astral Projection Lion-O – SDCC 2025
"Thunder, Thunder, ThunderCats, Ho! It's clear to see that Lion-O emerges triumphant from the astral plane, just in time to save the day. This 7" scale, highly articulated ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Lion-O figure is inspired by the classic animated television series and features intricate sculpting and clear, translucent material. The figure also includes interchangeable heads and hands, two Swords of Omens and Claw Shields. The collector-friendly window box brings sight beyond sight for viewing this treasured figure and keeping it in pristine condition. Protect the Cats' Lair and expand your ThunderCats collection."
Accessoires:
- 3x Heads
- 1x Neutral
- 1x Yelling
- 1x Snarling
- 1x Sword of Omens long
- 1x Sword of Omens short
- 3x Claw Shields
- 1x Claw Shield (Fist)
- 1x Claw Shield (On Belt)
- 1x Claw Shield (Wearable)
- 2x Fists
- 2x Gripping Hands (Horizontal Wrists)
- 2x Gripping Hands (Vertical Wrists)
- 2x Claw Hands