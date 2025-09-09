Posted in: Collectibles, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: Home Depot, star wars

Bring Home Chewbacca for the Holiday with Star Wars x Home Depot

The Force is strong with Home Depot as they debut some brand new Star Wars animatronics to impress the holiday season

Article Summary Home Depot debuts a 7.5 ft animated Chewbacca animatronic for Star Wars fans this holiday season

Features life-like servo-powered head, mouth, and arm movements, plus 5 authentic Chewbacca sound effects

Comes with festive holiday accessories including a Santa hat, candy cane, and signature Chewie satchel

Easy plug-in power, motion sensor activation, and a 6-hour on/18-hour off timer for indoor use

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Home Depot as they announce the continuation of their Star Wars animatronic collection. An iconic Wookie is coming to life as they debut their new 7.5 ft Animated Chewbacca, a new and towering indoor animatronic. This near life-like creation captures the heart (and growl) of the galaxy's most iconic Wookiee in impressive life-sized format that features servo-powered movements. From head swivels, mouth motions, and even a moving arm that holds a candy cane, guests will double‑take in awe at your new decoration.

Triggered by motion, he greets visitors with five classic Chewbacca sound effects, ensuring your display feels authentic and alive. These animatronics are quick to assemble and run on an easy plug‑in power adapter with a 6‑hour on/18‑hour off timer. Whether guarding the Christmas tree or starring in a Star Wars setup, this Wookiee delivers an inexpensive life-size Chewbacca for your collection. He will pair well with Home Depot's other Star Wars releases with Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, and R2-D2. Chewbacca is already up for purchase at $349 and can be found online or in-stores now.

Star Wars x Home Depot – Chewbacca Animatronic

"New this holiday season and bringing his classic wookie roar is the 7.5 ft. Animated Chewbacca™. Trigger his motion sensor and Chewie comes to life with 3 movements and 5 classic Chewbacca™ sound effects. His mouth and arm move and his head has servo motor technology for smooth, lifelike movements that will leave your guests in awe. Chewie carries a satchel and comes with a candy cane and a festive Santa hat to get him in the holiday spirit."

Highlights

Indoor Use Only

Chewbacca measures 8.2 ft. (98 in.) tall when wearing his festive Santa hat, and 7.7 ft. (92.4 in.) without it

Motion sensor activated

Servo motors in his head for lifelike movement

3 movements: head, mouth and arm with candy cane

5 classic Chewbacca™ sounds

Comes with Christmas accessories: Santa hat and candy cane

1-person assembly in 30 minutes

Plug-in power adapter included

Timer: 6 Hours ON / 18 Hours OFF

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!