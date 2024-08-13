Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, the nightmare before christmas

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is Coming Soon to LEGO

Get ready for a spooky new collectible from LEGO as they debut their new Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas set

Article Summary Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas LEGO set releases Sept 6, 2024, featuring Jack Skellington’s house and more.

The set includes 2,193 pieces with detailed recreations of Halloween Town Hall, Spiral Hill, and other iconic locations.

Fans get eight minifigures like Jack, Sally, Zero, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Santa Claus, and a buildable Mayor with two faces.

Priced at $199.99, the set offers a nostalgic LEGO diorama with unique details such as Jack's Christmas formula chalkboard.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, released in 1993, is a stop-motion animated musical film directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton. The story follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who has become bored with the annual Halloween festivities. Upon looking for something new, he stumbles upon Christmas Town and wants to bring the holiday to Halloween Town. LEGO wants collectors and fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas to build their very own Halloween Town with a brand new set. That's right. Jack Skellington is coming to LEGO as a brand new LEGO Ideas set comes to life.

Coming in at 2,193 pieces, this set recreates Jack Skellington's house, the Halloween Town Hall, and the beloved Spiral Hill in fun brick-built detail. The entire set brings that Tim Burton style to LEGO nicely, and it will come with a total of eight minifigures from this world. Jack Skellington, Sally, Sandy Claws, Zero, a buildable Mayor, as well as Lock, Shock, and Barrel along their walking bathtub. Discover the secrets of Halloween Town, and create your plans to add your own eerie take on Christmas. The new LEGO Ideas set is priced at $199.99, it is set for a September 6, 2024 release, and and pre-orders are not live ca can be seen on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Ideas – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

"Build nostalgia for a classic Tim Burton movie with the LEGO® Ideas Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas diorama kit for adults (21351). A fun holiday gift idea for men, women and any fantasy-film-lovers or movie memorabilia collectors, the set features connectible models of 3 iconic Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas locations – Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington's house and the Halloween Town Hall. Revel in authentic details, such as the walking bathtub, a chalkboard in Jack's house with his formula for Christmas and a lectern at the Town Hall where Jack gave his speech about Christmas."

"A playful LEGO set to display among your Christmas decorations, this includes 8 Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas characters: Jack Skellington, Sally, Santa Clause, Lock, Shock and Barrel minifigures, plus Zero the dog and a brick-built The Mayor figure with 2 faces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!