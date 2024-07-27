Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Time Awaits with New Deluxe Marvel Legends Kang the Conqueror

Some brand new Hasbro reveals have arrived from San Diego Comic Con including new deluxe Marvel Legends set with Kang the Conqueror

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new deluxe Marvel Legends set featuring Kang the Conqueror at San Diego Comic Con.

The figure includes swappable face plates, two weapons, a blaster effect, and Kang's infamous throne.

Exclusive to Hasbro Pulse Con, priced at $59.99, available for pre-order during the convention.

Marvel Legends Kang inspired by his comic book appearance, with fully articulated 6-inch scale figure and premium packaging.

Kang the Conqueror is one of Marvel Comics' most formidable villains, who first appeared in Avengers #8 in 1964 and is still relevant to this day. Originally a scholar from the 31st century, Nathaniel Richards ends up discovering time travel technology and embarks on a quest to conquer different eras. Throughout the time escapades, he has taken many forms with Rama-Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus, each clashing with many heroes from the Marvel Universe. Hasbro is now bringing Kang the Conqueror back with a brand new deluxe Marvel Legends figure loaded with accessories and his infamous throne. Kang will come with swappable face plates, allowing Marvel fans to capture some of his many appearances over the years, along with two weapons and a blaster effect. This Kang the Conqueror Marvel Legends release will be a Hasbro Pulse Con exclusive and will most likely go up for pre-order during that convention. He will be set at $59.99 and will be a necessary addition to any time travel adventures for your Avengers collection.

Marvel Legends Series – Kang the Conqueror

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 | Available: Fall 2024) – Kang the Conqueror travels throughout time, altering timelines and threatening reality on a journey to become ruler of the Universe. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Kang the Conqueror."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel comic books, this 6 – inch scale figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with an unassembled throne and base (9 pieces.), and 8 accessories including alternate hands, blasters, and 2 character-variation faceplates. Figure comes in a closed box package with premium design and character artwork. Available at Hasbro Pulse Con later this year, details to come soon."

