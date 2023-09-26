Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, joker, McFarlane Toys

Titan Joker Returns to McFarlane Toys with An Exclusive GITD Figure

Explore the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new Glow in the Dark figure with the Titan Infused Joker

Prepare to return to the growing DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys, as the horror of the Titan Joker from Batman: Arkham Asylum is back. Releasing as an Amazon exclusive, this figure will surely send shivers down your spine as it captures the Joker's menacing end boss form that Batman must go toe-to-toe with. McFarlane Toys is releasing this new version as a Gold Label that does have a new glow-in-the-dark feature. Joker fans will be pleased that this figure perfectly captures the nightmarish transformation of the Joker into the hulking Titan monster. Titan Joker is a MegaFig release, so he will tower over your 7" scale Batman figures, making him an excellent villain for your DC collection. Batman: Arkham Asylum fans will be able to bring this nightmare home in October 2023 for $29.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"One of The Joker's most evil schemes involves his use of the Titan Formula, a potent toxin he secretly funded to be a successor to Bane's Venom. Once injected with it, the host mutates into a large monstrosity and gains vast strength and durability, which allows The Joker to unleash a horrifying army upon an unsuspecting Gotham City! Always thirsty for power, The Joker even injects himself with the formula and transforms into The Joker Titan… but it all proves futile when Batman thwarts The Clown Prince of Crime's plans and stops the chaos from spreading any farther."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker Titan is featured in Glow in the dark paint

Includes logo card stand and base. Featured in an exclusive designer box

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

