TMNT The Last Ronin Statue Debuts from Diamond Select Toys

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are in for a real treat as Diamond Select Toys has revealed their newest PVC statue. This statue comes to fans from the new and dark mini-comic series TMNT: Last Ronin that shows a darker future of the turtles. With no spoilers, only one of the turtles has survived a devastating attack from the villains, and now years later, it is the for some revenge. The TMNT Last Ronin series does not have a lot of collectibles for this series, and fans have been dying to get a reasonably priced ones, and it has arrived. The Diamond Select TMNT stands 10" tall and shows this mysterious Last Ronin running on a rubble diorama with a Casey Jones mask at his feet.

The PVC statue is beautifully sculpted and captures this all-black design from the comic and will be an excellent collectible for any intense TMNT fan. Priced at only $49.99, this Diamond Gallery statue is expected to release in June 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Collectors will also be able to reserve one of these beauties at their local comic book stores. I hope we can see more Last Ronin designs come to the TMNT Gallery in the future as it is a brilliant series with an excellent story that fans won't want to miss.

"TMNT GALLERY LAST RONIN PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Who is the Last Ronin? The last surviving member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is shrouded in mystery, but now he's the first-ever TMNT Gallery Diorama! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this dynamic sculpture depicts the Ronin running across a rocky landscape, past Casey Jones' mask. Crafted of high-quality PVC, this diorama comes packaged in a full color window box. Designed and sculpted by Kinetic Underground!"