TMNT The Last Ronin Statue Debuts from Diamond Select Toys

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are in for a real treat as Diamond Select Toys has revealed their newest PVC statue. This statue comes to fans from the new and dark mini-comic series TMNT: Last Ronin that shows a darker future of the turtles. With no spoilers, only one of the turtles has survived a devastating attack from the villains, and now years later, it is the for some revenge. The TMNT Last Ronin series does not have a lot of collectibles for this series, and fans have been dying to get a reasonably priced ones, and it has arrived. The Diamond Select TMNT stands 10" tall and shows this mysterious Last Ronin running on a rubble diorama with a Casey Jones mask at his feet.

The PVC statue is beautifully sculpted and captures this all-black design from the comic and will be an excellent collectible for any intense TMNT fan. Priced at only $49.99, this Diamond Gallery statue is expected to release in June 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Collectors will also be able to reserve one of these beauties at their local comic book stores. I hope we can see more Last Ronin designs come to the TMNT Gallery in the future as it is a brilliant series with an excellent story that fans won't want to miss.

"TMNT GALLERY LAST RONIN PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Who is the Last Ronin? The last surviving member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is shrouded in mystery, but now he's the first-ever TMNT Gallery Diorama! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this dynamic sculpture depicts the Ronin running across a rocky landscape, past Casey Jones' mask. Crafted of high-quality PVC, this diorama comes packaged in a full color window box. Designed and sculpted by Kinetic Underground!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.