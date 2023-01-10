TMNT Triceraton Bring Prehistoric Pain to Playmates Ninja Elite Series The popular Ninja Elite Turtles figures are back once more with Playmates as the TMNT’s dinosaur villain Triceraton is back once again

One of the coolest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT)enemies makes a return as Playmates debuts new figures. Releasing as part of the Ninja Elite series, Triceraton is back and ready to bring some prehistoric pain. These aliens feature some very distinct details from Earth's dinosaurs, and just like those, you do not want to get in their way. Coming in at 6" tall Triceraton is packed with detail as well as some animated deco capturing their appearance from the animated TMNT cartoon. The figure comes with two blasters, features 18 points of articulation, and will be an excellent TMNT army builder. These new Ninja Elite figures from Playmates are hitting Target shelves right now for $19.99, along with online links popping up online right here. Be sure to check out some of the other new Playmates Ninja Elite figures with animated Shredder, and live-action Leo and Mikey in disguise.

The Alien Dinosaur Triceraton Joins Your TMNT Collection

"This 6" Ninja Elite Classic Triceraton is a hyper-aggressive alien from outer space that resembles an anthropomorphic Triceratops. His species are mortal enemies of the Krang, with whom they've had countless battles for control over Dimension X. The Krang destroyed Triceraton's home planet with a blackhole generator. But while his race may be low in numbers, they are incredibly ferocious and will do whatever they can to destroy the Krang—and any other species that gets in their way."

Triceraton stands 6" tall and is authentically detailed and decorated as he appeared in the hit 1980's/1990's animated TV shows!

Figure has 18 points of articulation for realistic battle action!

Accessories include his two powerful blaster weapons.

Triceraton comes in a highly collectible window box package with classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles logo and branding.