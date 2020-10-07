TMNT Ultimates Wave Four Up For Order From Super7

Super7 have revealed the forth wave of TMNT Ultimates, which will again feature four fogures. This ave completes the Turtles, with Donatello coming here. Casey Jones, Mondo Gecko, and Muckman of all people will round out the wave. Each will come with a slew of accessories and in the standard premium TMNT Ultimates packaging that Super7 is known for. The first wave was an instant hit with collectors, and the second and third waves are still up for order in certain places. Best not wait on these, as the preorder window is now open intil the end of the month. Once that passes, these made to order TMNT figs are gone forever, dude. Check them out below, and place an order right here.

TMNT Ultimates Wave 4 Figures

Now in ULTIMATES! form – everyone's favorite techno-savvy TMNT Turtle – Donatello! The Don' comes packed with extra accessories including alternate head and hands, his trusty communicator, and the classic weapon rack including; kama, turtle fist daggers, bo staff, and ninja stars.

"Mondo Gecko's the name, and stealing's my game." The mutant cousin of the Turtles is now available in ULTIMATES! form. Mondo comes dressed in his 80s flair, with a huge collection of accessories including alternate head, alternate hands, and a turbo-charged sewer skateboard.

Every day is Halloween for this sewer skating vigilante, the one and only Casey Jones, now available in ULTIMATES! form, chock full of accessories and ready to rock. This 7" highly-articulated action figure is made-to-order and limited edition, and features alternate hands, a golf bag full of weapons, and a hockey net weapons rack. Snatch up this TMNT ally now.

He looks like something a garbage truck rejected, and his bug-eyed friend isn't much better – it's the dynamic duo, the twosome of trash – Muckman and Joe Eyeball, now in ULTIMATES! form.