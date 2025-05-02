Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

Tobey Maguire is Back as Spider-Man with New Subway Train LEGO Set

LEGO has surprised Spider-Man fans with a brand new set inspired by the Tobey Maguire trilogy as they recreate the subway sequence

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Spider-Man subway train set inspired by Tobey Maguire’s classic Spider-Man 2 scene.

The set features 393 pieces, including four minifigures: Spider-Man, Doc Ock, J. Jonah Jameson, and Aunt May.

Build and relive the epic subway battle, with posable Doc Ock tentacles and Spider-Man’s interchangeable heads.

Pre-order now for $54.99, with an official release date set for August 1, 2025—perfect for Spider-Man fans!

The subway battle between Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004) is one of the most iconic superhero sequences in cinema history. Directed by Sam Raimi, the scene captures the heart of who Spider-Man is, capturing his bravery, compassion, and the sacrifice of a hero. As Doc Ock tears through a speeding train, this amazing hero takes him head-on, only to end with a runaway train. To save the people, Spidey must stop the train with his bare strength and sheer will, and in the end, gets unmasked.

LEGO is now capturing this heroic scene with a new 393-piece set, taking fans back to the events of Spider-Man 2. The set builds the runaway subway train that measures 9" long and will feature four minifigures with Spider-Man, Doc Ock, J. Jonah Jameson, and Aunt May. Some fun features of this marvelous set include the updated Doc Ock figure with articulated tentacle, roof access to the train, and the subway can seat passengers. Relive this legendary fight for $54.99, and pre-orders are already live for an August 1, 2025, release.

LEGO – Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene

"Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene (76321) is a train building set for kids who love action adventures and LEGO® ǀ Marvel battle building toys. With endless imaginative play-and display possibilities, this Super Hero building toy makes a great gift for boys and girls aged 9 years old and up."

This Super Hero subway train building set is based on an iconic scene from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 2 movie. It comes with 4 minifigures: J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Spider-Man and Doc Ock. The Spider-Man minifigure has interchangeable heads – masked and unmasked – and a large web that can attach to the train. The Doc Ock minifigure has 4 jointed tentacles, 2 with 'laser beam' elements and 2 with clips that attach onto the train. A lift-off roof provides access to the train's interior, which has room for minifigure passengers to sit. Contains 393 pieces."

