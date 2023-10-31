Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Tombstone Means Business with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Figure

Get ready for some new webslinging adventures as Hasbro has revealed new comic inspired Spider-Man Legends figure

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Spider-Man Legends figure inspired by Marvel character Tombstone.

Tombstone, a formidable Marvel crime boss, is offered in sleek black suit design.

A priced at $24.99, the figure comes with additional hands, an extra head, and a crowbar weapon accessory.

The Tombstone figure is available for pre-order now, with a release set for May 2024.

Get ready for some Lonnie Lincoln as Hasbro has unveiled yet another Marvel Comics inspired Marvel Legends figure. Tombstone is ready to show Spider-Man he means business with a brand new figure. Lonnie made his debut in Marvel in Web of Spider-Man #36 and is a deadly crime boss during this day and age in Marvel. He possesses superhuman strength, unbreakable skin, sharp teeth, which he all gained from a chemical he acquired to become a mob enforcer back in the day. Lonnie is packed in some sweet Spider-Man Marvel Legend Retro card back and will come with an extra pair of hands and a secondary head. This Tombstone packs in the detail, giving this deadly crime lord a sleek new look in his black suit. Marvel fans always need more Spider-Man figures to their growing web, and Tombstone is an excellent addition. Hasbro has him priced at $24.99, he is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right Marvel Legends Series Tombstone.

Marvel Legends Series Tombstone

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Tombstone figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands, alternate head, and crowbar weapon accessory. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

Includes figure and 4 accessories.

COMICS-INSPIRED TOMBSTONE: This collectible Tombstone action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display premium Marvel 6 inch action figures (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, hands, and weapon

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: This Tombstone figure comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases!

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)



