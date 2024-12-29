Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #3: The Punisher (War Journal)

We take a look back at some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

We are continuing our Marvel Legends fun as we focus on some of the best figures to arrive in 2024. One of which finally brings back a long-awaited Marvel Comics anti-hero with a completely updated release as The Punisher returns. Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher, made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #129 back in 1974. He is a Vietnam War veteran who witnessed the murder of his family by the mob during a family picnic in Central Park. Fueled by grief and a relentless desire for justice, Frank would go on to adopt the Punisher persona, using his military training and an arsenal of weapons to become a one-man war on crime.

Unlike traditional superheroes, Frank operates outside the law, dishing out lethal methods to clean up the streets. This usually puts him on the other side of the law, even going against iconic heroes like Spider-Man, Daredevil, and the Avengers. On the other hand, Hasbro is putting Frank back in all of his glory with an impressive Marvel Legends 2-Pack with Bushwacker. This set is based on the Punisher War Journal series, which debuted at Marvel Comics in 1988 and focused on Frank Castle's relentless war against crime. Unlike previous titles, War Journal would provide readers with deeper insights into his psyche and deadly tactics. One of his known enemies is Bushwacker, a villainous hitman with a cybernetic arm that can transform into a weapon.

The Marvel Legends team did not hold back on this Marvel Legends 2-Pack with some impressive sculpts on these characters. The fleshy detail on Bushwacker and his nasty skin weapons are truly horrific but in an incredible way. The Punisher, on the other hand, is a true treat as it has been quite some time since we have seen a Marvel Legends figure of his, and it was not an exclusive. He comes with the perfect supply of weapons for his war on crime, and each one enhances his display. This is one of the last Marvel Legends sets that need to be purchased before 2025 kicks off, and fans still might have a chance to get one before they vanish.

