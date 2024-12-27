Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #5: Deadpool & Wolverine

We take a look back at the some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Wolverine, aka Logan, is one of Marvel's most iconic characters. Introduced in The Incredible Hulk #180-181. Wolverine's unbreakable adamantium skeleton and claws, combined with his regenerative healing factor, make him a formidable fighter. He was a simple enemy for the Hulk, but with his mutant background, he would soon become a staple of the X-Men with Giant-Sized X-Men #1. Wolverine has always been a popular character, but Hugh Jackman's portrayal of him in the X-Men films took the character to unprecedented fame. His time as Logan shaped the way fans view the character, even if his height was wrong and we never saw him in costume on screen.

That was until Deadpool & Wolverine, where fans eagerly awaited Wolverine's return to the big screen after Logan. That film shook fans to their core, but with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, nothing is off the table, and seeing these two together at long last is incredible. Thankfully, Hasbro was here to give fans exactly what they needed in 2024, but give them a few Marvel Legends figures from Deadpool & Wolverine. Only three figures were released with a Logan with Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth and his slick Marvel Studios costume, and, of course, The Wolverine in all his yellow and blue glory. A fully costumed Logan has been a long-time dream for comic book fans, and his film did that and then some.

Hasbro was sure to capture his suit right off the screen with a battle-free design, keeping that suit clean and perfect. The Marvel Legends figure also included two head sculpts with masked and unmasked designs, with one featuring an incredible likeness to Hugh Jackman. Fans can actually get an up-close look at this fantastic suit that Marvel created at one long, and now it's immortalized in action figure form. This is one of these figures that have been hard to get these past few months as they have just been flying off shelves. X-Men and Deadpool fans can still get their hands on one in stores as well as online, and be sure to snag up that Deadpool figure as well!

