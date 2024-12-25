Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #7: Iron Patriot and The Cabal

We take a look back at the some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Article Summary The Cabal 3-Pack surprises with Iron Patriot, Taskmaster, and Doctor Doom from Hasbro's Marvel Legends 2024.

Explore the Dark Avengers era as Osborn leads villains like Bullseye, Venom, and Moonstone.

Marvel Legends delivers detailed accessories for Taskmaster and a first fabric cape for Doctor Doom.

Collectors can soon assemble the Dark Avengers, with Moonstone's Ms. Marvel set for 2025.

There were a few Marvel Legends surprises from Hasbro in 2024, one of which was The Cabal 3-Pack. After the events of Secret Invasion, Osborn is hailed a hero for killing the Skrull Queen, rises to power, and even becomes the head of S.H.I.E.L.D., which he would rebrand as H.A.M.M.E.R. With this newfound power, he tries to win over the people by introducing a new team of "Avengers," but was secretly comprised of villains and anti-heroes. The roster included Bullseye as Hawkeye, Venom (Mac Gargan) as Spider-Man, Moonstone as Ms. Marvel, Daken as Wolverine, and the Sentry, among others. Lastly, Norman Osborn would lead the team as the Iron Patriot (a mix between Iron Man and Captain America).

Iron Patriot was not on my 2024 Marvel Legends bucket list, but it is a dream come true to finally see him get his own Marvel Legends release. The Dark Avengers storyline seemed very overlooked, but it was a peak time for Marvel Comics. The roster of Osborn's team would change, but as time went on, he wanted more power and created The Cabal, featuring bigger bad guys like Namor, Emma Frost, and Doctor Doom. Soon, Osborn would want to take control of Asgard leading into his fall, but a glorious fight with some iconic villains, and Hasbro captured all of that with this impressive 3-Pack. This set features an updated Taskmaster, a Doctor Doom with a fabric cape, and the first-ever non-MCU Iron Patriot figure.

From the Ashes of Secret Invasion, The Dark Avengers Arise

This Amazon Exclusive Marvel Legends set is loaded with three iconic Marvel Comics villains, and that Iron Patriot armor is nicely crafted. Taskmaster comes with a shield, sword, bow and arrow, and a pistol, making him a deadly threat. Doctor Doom gets his first soft good cape for this release and also gets a Doom Bot head, pistol, and jet boosters. The Norman Osborn head sculpt with Iron Patriot brings the villain right off the pages of Marvel Comics, capturing his signature hair with his suit and getting a sleek patriotic finish. This was a set that took me by surprise, and finally, the Dark Avengers can start to be assembled, with Moonstone's Ms. Marvel already getting a Marvel Legends release for 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!