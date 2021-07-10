Toss Some Coin At This Limited Edition The Witcher Netflix Statue

The Witcher fans were very excited this week as it marked the very first WitcherCon that was a global virtual celebration of the hit book, game, and television series! The partnership between Netflix and CD PROJEKT RED only increased during the celebration with a new trailer for the second season of the series and some new collectible reveals. One of these collectibles was an ultra-limited edition statue that featured a Netflix exclusive collaboration with iam8bit. The artist statue gives fans an animated depiction of The Witcher's first encounter with fans on the TV screen.

The statue will stand 10.6 inches tall, is hand-painted, and is extremely limited to only 350 pieces worldwide. Geralt of Rivia is posed heroically as he slayed one of the deadly beasts in the dark forest. This limited edition The Witcher statue is a true work of art and will be a must have collectible for any fan of the series. This Netflix First Encounter statue is priced at $249.99, is set to release in October, and can be found right here. Do not sleep on this statue, as with 350 pieces created worldwide, it will not be around for long.

"Who can forget the brutally memorable opening sequence of The Witcher's first episode? All is quiet — too quiet — as a baby deer nibbles grass on the shoreline of a foreboding swamp. Suddenly, a kikimora bursts out of the water, frantically flailing its giant, spidery limbs in an attempt to subdue Geralt of Rivia, disarming him of his trusted silver sword. It's a harrowing struggle which nearly sees the drowning of our hero, but through sheer will, he reunites with his blade, sealing the fate of the eight-legged monster with the severing of its head. Here, we honor that inaugural clash with the aptly named First Encounter Geralt, a beautifully sculpted archival resin statue, lovingly hand-painted with an exquisite attention to detail."

"It's a delicate and marvelous mantlepiece — inspired by a fan-favorite illustration by Tracy Tubera — and the first collaboration between Netflix and premium collectible purveyors, iam8bit. The statue is housed in an elegant collector's case, featuring a slip off O-Sleeve, protective foam padding and premium embellishments like foil, suede and spot varnish, as well as a hand-numbered 5×7" artist card, featuring the original illustration by Tracey Tubera, suitable for framing. Every possible detail was considered in order to create the penultimate unboxing experience."

Netflix Exclusive Collaboration with iam8bit.

Limited Edition of 350.

10.6 inches tall.

Archival Resin Statue.

Meticulously Hand-Painted.

Collector's Box w/ O-Sleeve and Premium Embellishments.

Hand-Numbered 5×7" Artist Card.