Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear Comes to Life with New Robosen Robotics Toy

Robosen Robotics has outdone themselves this time as they reach for the stars and faithfully bring Buzz Lightyear to life

Standing 14.6" tall, Buzz features 3,000 parts, 23 servos, 75 microchips, and realistic facial expressions.

Voice, app, and button commands with quotes from Toy Story films enhance the interactive Buzz experience.

Available now on Robosen and shopDisney, fans can own this ultra-realistic Buzz Lightyear collectible.

Star Command has just sent down one of the galaxy's greatest heroes, and they have teamed up with Robosen Robotic to do so. The legendary company that has delivered the truly incredible auto-converting Transformers with Optimus Prime, Grimlock, and Megatron now prepares for the arrival of Buzz Lightyear! That is right, return to the world of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story with the first ever robotic Buzz Lightyear toy. Created with cutting-edge technology, this collectible is unlike anything we have seen before, and the Space Ranger will stand 14.6" tall and weigh only 3.6 pounds. Buzz is equipped with more than 3,000 parts, 23 servo motors, and 75 microchips and will feature realistic facial expressions!

Woody will surely be jealous of this space toy, which will have voice, app, and button-operated commands along with quotes right from the Toy Story films. Robosen's new collaboration with Disney and Pixar is a truly incredible venture, and this is one Buzz Lightyear that will really bring the Space Ranger to life like never before, and he is available now! Be sure to head on over to Robosen Robotics now, as well as shopDisney, to help save the galaxy once again. Not today, Zurg!

Robosen Blasts Off with New Robotic Buzz Lightyear Collectible

"Robosen Robotics, a global leader in robotics innovation, has collaborated with Disney and Pixar to bring one of the world's most iconic characters to life like never before with the launch of the Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Robot. This groundbreaking robotic experience invites fans of all ages to experience Buzz Lightyear through an interactive robot that combines cutting-edge technology with the timeless charm of your favorite Space Ranger."

Key Features

Voice & App Controlled for seamless operation

More than 3,000 intricate parts designed for lifelike movement

23 servo motors enabling full-range motion

75 microchips powering interactive features

First of its kind micro-servos providing realistic facial expressions

Ultra-authentic Buzz Lightyear experience

In-App programming for custom scenes using Toy Story lines

Robosen Studio PC integration coming soon

