Toy Story's Woody's Roundup Marionette Come to Life with Disney

Woody's Roundup comes to life as Disney has debuted a brand new set of collectible marionette figures. Originally debuting bak in Toy Story 2, the original television viewing of Woody's featured marionettes. Disney has now brought those classic black and white versions to life with some beautifully crafted figures. Sheriff Woody, Cowgirl Jesse, and Woody's faithful steed Bullseye is back once again. This set of figures allows fans to finish the infamous cliffhanger of the series, with each featuring strings attached to their head, arms, and legs. Besides that, Jesse and Woody come with some of the Crazy Critters that are about to be trapped in the mine. Disney has each Toys Story Woody's Roundup figure packaged in some Budtone TV boxes, with each having a window display. These are the ultimate Toy Story 2 collectibles, with each being priced at $49.99, and all three are up for purchase right now here. Be sure to stay tuned to see if Stinky Pete arrives later on to help finish the set.

Woody's Roundup. Come on, it's time to play,

"Round up the fun with this Woody marionette inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story. Your child will love pulling the strings that bring their hero to life. The marionette comes with Crazy Critters tortoise and beaver figures to add to the rootinest, tootinest play time ever. When it's time to ride off into the sunset, they can keep Woody and the critters in the packaging made to look like a classic Budtone TV from the Toy Story films."

"There's nothing Jessie the cowgirl can't do. With your child controlling the strings of this Jessie marionette, there's no limit to where their imaginations can take them. Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, this lovingly detailed marionette comes with Crazy Critter beaver and deer figures. Completing the Woody's Roundup feel is the packaging made to look like a Budtone TV featured in the Toy Story films."

"Take the reins on countless adventures with this Bullseye marionette. Woody's trusty horse comes to life with the pull of strings in this classic toy that feels as exciting and new as the next high-riding escapade. Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, this Bullseye puppet comes in a package made to look like a classic Budtone TV seen in the Toy Story films."