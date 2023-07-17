Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers (2007) Masterpiece Movie Series Bonecrusher Revealed

A new Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series figure is on the way as the Decepticon Bonecrusher is back and ready for action

Hasbro has unveiled a brand new and exclusive figure as part of their growing Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series. A new figure drives on in from the 2007 live-action film, Transformers as Bonecrusher arrives on the scene. This deadly Decepticon can easily be remembered from the first film as he rollerbladed down the highway to take on Optimus Prime. He did not last long on-screen against the Leader of the Autobots, but it was a sight to see. Hasbro is bringing him to life for their Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series with great detail. Bonecrusher features diecast parts, 34 points of articulation and was created from the actual CAD files from the live-action film. He comes in at 10.5 inches tall and includes eight accessories, including an alternate face, alternate claw hands, and six blast effects to put some damage on the Autobots. Releasing as a Target Exclusive, Bonecrusher comes in at a whopping $164.99, is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Transformers Masterpiece Bonecrusher (Target Exclusive)

"Modeled after the Transformers live-action movies, this Movie Masterpiece Bonecrusher action figure features film-inspired details and accessories, ideal for displaying on collectors' shelves. This authentic Transformers collectible figure was inspired by the CAD files from the first live-action Transformers movie and includes die cast parts, over 180 deco ops, and more than 50 points of articulation."

"This Bonecrusher figure features specs and details inspired by the character's appearance in the first live action Transformers movie and includes an alternate face, alternate claws, and 6 blast effects. Bonecrusher figure converts between movie-accurate robot and mine-protected vehicle modes in 84 steps and features articulated arms, legs, waist, head, and mine fork. Look for more Movie Masterpiece figures to reimagine iconic scenes from Transformers films. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

