Transformers Age of the Primes Action Figure 4-Pack Coming Soon

There is more than meets the eye, as a new selection of Transformers collectibles are ready for action and coming soon from Hasbro

Horri-Bull and Bumper may not headline most Transformers lineups, but their cult status is well earned! Horri-Bull is a grumpy Decepticon Headmaster who transforms into a robotic bull, making him stand out compared to other Decepticons. Meanwhile, Bumper is a Transformers mystery that is perfectly wrapped in nostalgia. Originally a toy mistaken for Bumblebee and Cliffjumper due to shared parts, he eventually earned his own identity in the universe. It is now Autobots vs. Decepticons as Hasbro unveils their new Transformers Age of the Primes Action Figure 4-Pack.

It is Ultra Magnus and Bumper vs. Horri-Bull and Nemesis Prime! These figures are nicely detailed and will convert into alternate mode, with all coming at 5.5" tall, besides Nemesis, who stands 7" tall. Our heroes and villains all come with accessories, including blasters and axes, as well as a Headmaster Kreb figure to accompany Horri-Bull. This is a very unique set that Transformers collectors will surely not want to miss, and it is priced at $89.99. Pre-orders are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse, with a September 2025 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes Action Figure 4-Pack

"It's Autobots versus Decepticons in this Transformers Age of the Primes pack that includes 4 Transformers action figures with articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poseability. The set includes 3 Deluxe Class 5.5-inch (14.5 cm) Transformers figures: Autobot Bumper figure that converts between robot and car mode in 23 steps, Ultra Magnus figure that converts between robot and truck mode in 16 steps, and Horri-Bull action figure that converts between robot and bull mode in 16 steps."

"Set also includes one Voyager Class 7-inch (17.5 cm) Nemesis Prime action figure that converts between robot and truck mode in 25 steps. Transformers Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Every battle, every bot, and every power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to one of The Thirteen."

