Transformers and Jean-Claude Get New Statues from Diamond Select

Marvel Comics and Star Wars are not the only franchises getting statue reveals from Diamond Select Toys. It looks like Transformers and Jean-Claude Van Damme are also getting some love this time around. Coming from Transformers: The Movie, Galvatron is here and getting. Very limited 1,000 piece statue. Standing 16" tall, this Decepticon is loaded with detail and color as he is shooting off his arm cannon. Capturing that retro G1 design, Galvatron is placed on a Cybertronian base bringing Transformers: The Movie back right from the 80s.

New collectibles are on the way featuring the action hero and martial artist, and this statue just shows the depth and detail that Diamond Select Toys is giving fans. As for Jean-Claude Van Damme, Diamond Select Toys is kicking off their newly acquired license with a special 10.5" tall statue. The Muscles from Brussels is showcased in peak human performance with a tribute to Shotokan as he kicks in front of a gong. Both statues are set to release at the end of August, with Transformers Milestone Galvatron found here for $499.99 and Jean-Claude Van Damme here for $49.99.

"The Legend begins! Diamond Select Toys kicks off a new line of Jean-Claude Van Damme collectibles with this Gallery Diorama of the Muscles from Brussels in one of his iconic, superhumanly balanced poses! Demonstrating one of his famous high kicks in front of a gong, the young JCVD stands approximately 10.5" tall and is made of high quality PVC. "

"Behold, Galvatron! Megatron's upgraded form gets an upgrade, in this all-new resin statue based on the 1980s classic Transformers: The Movie! The laser-wielding villain stands approximately 16" tall atop a Cybertronian-landscape base, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Mark Wong, sculpted by Casen Barnard!"