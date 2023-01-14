Transformers: Beast Wars Iguanus Arrives As a Walmart Exclusive It looks like the Vintage line of Transformers continues as Hasbro is back with the Beasts once again with the arrival of Iguanus

This year marks the year of the Beasts as the live-action Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives in June 2023. This is a series fans have been waiting to see in live-action mayhem, and we are sure new collectibles are on the way. However, Hasbro is back with more updated vintage style Beast Wars figures, and this time Iguanus is ready for action. Inspired by the beloved 1996 series, Iguanus comes to life like never before and transforms from his lizard form in just 6 steps. He comes with his secret cannon accessory for his lizard mode and will come packaged in a retro Transformers Beast Wars bubble card back. Iguanus will be a Walmart exclusive, with some available right from Hasbro here. The Transformers Vintage Beast Wars figure is priced at $24.99 and can be purchased here.

Transformers: Vintage Beast Wars Iguanus Has Arrived

"(Re)start a vintage Beast Wars collection with this Transformers: Vintage Beast Wars Iguanus figure! Inspired by the classic 90s toy, this Iguanus toy is designed like the original version — including figure styling, packaging, and art from the 1996 Beast Wars releases, plus classic tech specs and features. A lizard unlike any other, his internal intelligence processors are specifically programmed for combat sabotage. Iguanus figure comes with tail cannon and converts from frill-necked lizard to robot mode in 6 steps. Clip out and save the on-box tech specs to share, then see how this figure stacks up against other heroic Maximals and evil Predacons (each sold separately)."

Includes: Figure, accessory, and instructions.

RE-CREATION OF THE ORIGINAL BEAST WARS DESIGN: This vintage Beast Wars Iguanus figure is inspired by the original 1996 Beast Wars release

CLASSIC CONVERSION: Iguanus figure features classic Beast Wars conversion from frill-necked lizard to robot mode in 6 steps

VINTAGE WEAPON ACCESSORY: Iguanus figure comes with a secret cannon accessory that attaches as the figure's tail in frill-necked lizard mode

RETRO PACKAGING: Inspired by the original Beast Wars packaging in the "rocky bubble," this pack features the original Beast Wars logo, and character art

TECH SPECS: Tech specs are included on the pack in the classic Beast Wars style fans know and love. Compare figures' strength, speed, firepower, and more