Transformers: Bumblebee Concept Art Megatron Revealed by Hasbro

Get ready for some new Transformers Studio Series figures as Hasbro is back with impressive new releases right from Cybertron

Key Points New Transformers Studio Series Leader figure Concept Art Megatron is revealed by Hasbro.

Concept Art Megatron is a Triple Changer with an 8.5-inch action figure inspired by Transformers: Bumblebee .

. Megatron comes with a fusion cannon, and three transformation modes; robot, Cybertronian tank, and jet.

Fans can expand their Transformers collection with this unique concept version of Megatron priced at $54.99.

A new Transformers Studio Series Leader figure has been revealed by Hasbro. The Studio Series is a line dedicated to bringing the live-action version of the legendary Autobots and Deceptions to life. The newest one comes to life from the film Transformers: Bumblebee with a very interesting release with Concept Art Megatron. Megatron was not featured in this film, but the movie did give new designs to these on-screen bots like Optimus Prime, which featured a more 80s design. It appears that Hasbro has brought the concept version of Megatron to life if he did end up in the film. The Leader of the Deceptions will feature two different converting forms, with a Cybertronian tank mode in 32 steps and a Cybertronian jet mode in 39 steps. He will stand 8.5" tall and will come with his signature fusion cannon. Expand your Transformers: Bumblebee collection today right here with Concept Megatron for $54.99 with a February 2023 release.

Transformers: Bumblebee 109 Concept Art Megatron

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Concept Art Megatron action figure, inspired by concept art from Transformers: Bumblebee! Pose the Concept Art Megatron toy in the included Cybertron Falls removable backdrop scene. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

Includes figure, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS: BUMBLEBEE CONCEPT ART MEGATRON: This Transformers Studio Series 109 Concept Art Megatron action figure is inspired by concept art of Megatron that was planned for, but never used in the Transformers: Bumblebee movie

3 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy is a Triple Changer, featuring 3 converting modes from robot to Cybertronian tank in 32 steps, then to Cybertronian jet in 39 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with a fusion cannon accessory that attaches in both modes

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays the Transformers Studio Series Concept Art Megatron figure in the Cybertron Falls scene

COLLECT STUDIO SERIES MOVIE FIGURES: This action figure toy makes a great collectible figure gift for any Transformers fan. Look for more Transformers Studio Series toys to build a collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

