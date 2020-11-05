Transformers Starscream Gets New Hasbro Bumblebee (2018) Figure

Hasbro has announced a brand new Transformers figure from their Studio Series. The Studio Series is a figure line that is dedicated to showcasing some of the live-action bots we see on the silver screen. We are going back to 2018 for this figure set with Starscream from Transformers: Bumblebee. The figure features a new paint deco and an added backdrop that shows off the Cubertron Falls scene. Of course, these Transformers not transforms and will convert from bot to tetrajet in just 31 steps. Starscream will also come with his handy Null Ray that will put any Autobot in its place.

Standing 6.5 inches tall, this Transformers Starscream Studio Series figure will be a great addition to any fan. Fans of the films will really enjoy this figure from the deco and added packaging dedicated to the film series. The Transformers: Bumblebee 72 Voyager Starscream will be priced at $29.99. He is set to release in July 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are live and located here. Don't miss out on some of the other bots available on Hasbro Pulse, like the new Golden Lagoon figures.

"Transformers Studio Series 72 Voyager Transformers: Bumblebee Starscream. Studio Series has always allowed fans to reach past the big screen and build the ultimate Transformers collection inspired by iconic movie scenes from the Transformers movie universe. Now, the Studio Series line is expanding to include the epic moments and characters from the classic 1986 The Transformers: The Movie, bringing fans a whole new series of screen-inspired figures to collect! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"This Studio Series 72 Voyager Class Transformers: Bumblebee-inspired Starscream figure converts from robot to tetrajet mode in 31 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Starscream in the Cybertron Falls scene. In the Cybertron Falls scene from Transformers: Bumblebee, the Autobot resistance retreats to escape the planet as Cybertron falls under Decepticon control. Starscream and the seekers destroy the Autobot launchpad in an effort the prevent their escape. Pose the figure out with the included Null Ray accessories and imagine recreating this classic movie moment!"

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

Voyager Class figures are 6.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe, now including The Transformers: The Movie!

Figure features vivid, movie-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability, and comes with 2 Null Ray accessories inspired by the film

Figure scale reflects the character's size in the world of The Transformers: The Movie. Figure and packaging are inspired by the iconic Cybertron Falls scene

Figure features classic conversion between robot and tetrajet modes in 31 steps. Perfect for fans looking for a more advanced converting figure. For kids and adults ages 8 and up

Removable backdrop displays Starscream figure in the Cybertron Falls scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style