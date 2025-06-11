Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Transformers Dinobots Roar with New G2 Universe 2-Pack Debuts

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Article Summary Dinobots Slug and Snarl return in new Transformers Age of the Primes G2 Universe 2-Pack from Hasbro

Each figure stands 8.5” tall and impresses with unique G2-inspired colors and detailed articulation

Slug converts to triceratops in 32 steps, Snarl to stegosaurus in 31 steps for dynamic play or display

Special edition 2-pack releases November 2025 for $99.99; pre-orders are available now online

The Dinobots are a powerful subgroup of Autobots found inside the Transformers universe. They are quite well-known by many fans and non-fans of the series due to their dinosaur-inspired alternate modes. Introduced in the original G1 cartoon and toyline, the core team consists of Grimlock (T-Rex and leader), Slag/Slug (Triceratops), Sludge (Brontosaurus), Snarl (Stegosaurus), and Swoop (Pteranodon). In the cartoon, they were built by Wheeljack and Ratchet and were designed to harness the power and intimidation of Earth's prehistoric animals.

Now, two of those iconic dinosaurs are back as Hasbro unveils their new Transformers Age of the Primes G2 Universe Dinobot Slug and Snarl 2-Pack. Both prehistoric bots stand 8.5" tall, with Slug converting in 32 steps and Snarl in 31 steps for their dinosaur modes. This special edition G2 release features a unique color scheme for our dinos, and they come with a blaster and sword. Hasbro has the Transformers G2 Universe Dinobot Snarl and Slug 2-Pack set for a November 2025 release at $99.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Transformers Age of the Primes G2 Universe Dinobot Slug and Snarl

"Take your Transformers figure collection to the next level with the Transformers Generations Selects Age of the Primes G2 Universe Dinobot 2-Pack! Generations Selects adult collectibles are a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This pack includes Leader Class Dinobot Slug action figure that converts between robot and stegosaurus mode, and Leader Class Dinobot Snarl action figure that converts between robot and triceratops mode."

DINOBOT 2-PACK: Figure set includes articulated G2 Universe Dinobot Slug and G2 Universe Dinobot Snarl Transformers action figures

DINOBOT SLUG FIGURE: The 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) G2 Universe Dinobot Slug action figure converts between robot and triceratops dinosaur in 32 steps

DINOBOT SNARL FIGURE: The 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) G2 Universe Dinobot Slug action figure converts between robot and stegosaurus dinosaur in 31 steps

