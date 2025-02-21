Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Hasbro Debuts New Spider-Man Miles Morales Boricua Suit Figure

Get ready to swing through the city in style as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Miles Morales Boricua Suit from Spider-Man 2.

Swing in style with this heritage-inspired Marvel Legends figure.

Includes 4 hands, weblink, and premium poseability features.

Pre-orders start Feb 27; available online for $24.99, summer 2025.

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players can unlock the Boricua Suit for Miles Morales by completing all Brooklyn Visions Academy side missions. This suit, inspired by the Puerto Rican flag, celebrates Miles' heritage. Hasbro is now taking things a step further by bringing some of the PlayStation-exclusive video game to life with some new Gamerverse Marvel Legends. A new assortment of Peter Parker and Miles Morales suits came to life, including the Boricua Suit. For his help around the school, the students left some offerings to say thank you to Spider-Man and his continued help at Brooklyn Visions Academy.

Miles is now swinging through the city in style with this new Marvel Legends release that is packed with honor and heritage. This suit is faithfully crafted right from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game and will come with four swappable hands and a weblink. The new Marvel Legends packaging will also be featured here with a game menu inspired artwork on the back. Pre-orders for the Boricua Suit Miles Morales are set to arrive online on February 25 at 1 PM EST, including at Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Gamerverse Miles Morales Spider-Man (Boricua Suit)

"Miles Morales fights to save Marvel's New York from multiple threats, otherworldly and terrestrial. What sacrifices must be made to heal the world? Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Boricua Suit Miles Morales action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game."

"The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability). "

