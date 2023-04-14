Exclusive Mortal Kombat Liu Kang Figure Debuts from Storm Collectibles A new Mortal Kombat figure has arrived from Storm Collectibles as a new limited edition version of Liu Kang comes to life

Storm Collectibles is back with another exclusive 1/12 scale figure as part of their widely popular Mortal Kombat line. Liu Kang is back and is getting a new deco to match his current Mortal Kombat 11 look. The previous version of Liu Kang was based on his original 1993 version, which featured a green dragon as his signature Fatality. This new version, which is exclusive only to Big Bad Toy Store, turns up the heat. New flame effects are included here along with Liu Kang sporting a new orange deco on his outfit, and his Mortal Kombat dragon embraces the heat with a fiery translucent design. Standard flame effect, three different head sculpts, and a variety of swappable hands are also included, just like the original release. Mortal Kombat fans will be able to only find this bad boy right here for $179.99 with a Q3 2023 release. Storm Collectibels did have Liu Kang on their site as well seen here, which has him limited to only 500 pieces, so act fast!

Liu Kang Unleashes the Dragon in the Mortal Kombat

"New Storm Collectibles Sold Exclusively in the USA by BBTS! Orphaned at a very young age. Liu Kang was raised by Shaolin monks, who taught him the way of the spiritual warrior. They soon recognized his potential as a contender for the Mortal Kombat tournament and rigorously trained him for this task. This special edition set includes a new set of flame effects and a special clear flame-colored, fully articulated dragon figure. The dragon stands approximately 12 inches tall."

Product Features

Dragon: 12 inches tall (30.48cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Mortal Kombat video games

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Liu Kang figure 2 Alternate head sculpts 5 Alternate pairs of hands Standard fire effect Pair of arching flame effects Display stand

Dragon figure