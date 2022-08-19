Transformers, Gargoyles, and Darkwing Duck Statues Arrive at DST

Diamond Select Toys does drop a lot of Star Wars and Marvel Comics collectibles each month. However, that only makes this next set of monthly reveals a whole lot sweeter with this batch of variety statue. There is no rhyme or reason for these statues beside them being incredible with some new love for Disney and Beast Wars. Starting with the priciest one first, Transformers: Beast Wars Megatron has arrived with a 14" tall statue that is jam-packed with prehistoric detail. Megatron is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and the T-Rex elements are captured beautifully, making this a must-own Transformers statue.

Up next is a new 1/7 scale bust statue from the world of Gargoyles as Demona makes her debut. Capturing her design right from the beloved animated series, Demona comes in at 6" tall and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. Diamond Select Toys captured her animated design beautifully, and Gargoyles fans will not want to miss this one. Our last and my favorite new statue from Diamond brings back the terror that flaps in the night with Darkwing Duck! Darkwing stands at 9" tall, and has the duck posed on a rooftop, and he is ready for action. All three of these statues are already up for pre-order Transformers Beast Wars Megatron is found here for a whopping $500, Demona for $120 here, and Darkwing Duck for $60 here.

"He is the terror that flaps in the night! The Darkwing Duck line of products kicks off with this dynamic Gallery Diorama of Darkwing himself! Made out of high-quality PVC and standing approximately 9" tall, this sculpture depicts the purple-clad vigilante on a rooftop, cape and grappling gun in hand. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Varner Studios!"

"The Gargoyles universe expands with an all-new 1/7 scale mini-bust of Demona! The former lover of Goliath and all-around bad seed, winged temptress Demona stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3000 pieces, she comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Varner Studios!"

"Everybody do the dinosaur! Beast Wars Megatron has arrived in the Transformers Milestones statue series, and he's prehistorically awesome! Standing approximately 14" tall, that timeline's Megatron holds the Golden Disk as he prepares to fire a blast out of his Tyrannosaurus Rex jaws. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it is limited to 1000 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."