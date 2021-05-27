Transformers Generations Artfire and Nightstick Arrive From Hasbro

Hasbro dives deeper into Transformer vault as pre-orders go live for their newest Generations Select release, Artfire, and Nightstick. Fans who are not familiar with these figures were published in a Transformers TV Magazine manga between August 1987 and March 1988, called Transformers: The Headmasters. Hasbro brings back these legendary heroes once again and will be showcased in their original 1987, and Artfire will be joined by Targetmaster Nightstick just like his original release. The bot will be able to transform into his firetruck mode in just 18 steps, and Nightstick changes into his blaster mode in just 4 steps. The Transformers set comes with two blasters and 2 fire hose accessories, and blast effects for Nightstick's blaster mode. Artfire is a great figure that continues to extend the long history of Transformers that Hasbro wants to showcase, and he is a perfect new figure for any fan, which can be found here for $36.99. The Headmasters are set to go back in action in November 2021; stay tuned for more Autobot and Deception reveals as they come. Roll out!

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This Artfire figure is inspired by the original 1987 Targetmaster figure and comes with his Targetmaster partner, Nightstick, like in the original release. The Artfire figure converts from robot to firetruck mode in 18 steps and Nightstick figure converts from robot to blaster mode in 4 steps. Figures come with shoulder blaster, blaster and 2 removable fire hose accessories, plus 4 blast effects. Attach blast effects to Nightstick figure in blaster mode. Firetruck mode features extendable ladder that can be ratcheted to different angles. Includes Generations Selects Voyager Class Artfire figure, Nightstick figure, 6 accessories, and instructions."

EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH SPECIAL EDITION FIGURES: Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line

INSPIRED BY 1987 DECO: This Artfire figure is inspired by the original 1987 Targetmaster figure and comes with his Targetmaster partner, Nightstick, like in the original release

CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION: This Artfire figure converts from robot to firetruck mode in 18 steps. Nightstick figure converts from robot to blaster mode in 4 steps

AWESOME WEAPON ACCESSORIES: Includes shoulder blaster, blaster and 2 removable fire hose accessories, plus 4 blast effects. Attach blast effects to Nightstick figure in blaster mode. Truck mode features extendable ladder that can be ratcheted to different angles

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: artfire, hasbro, transformers