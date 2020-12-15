Transformers Mighty Devastator Gets Re-Release From Hasbro

Hasbro has announced that the iconic Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator is back by popular demand. Originally released back in 2015, this iconic Decepticon is back and ready to take on any Autobot that gets in his way. The completed Devastator figure will stand 18 inches tall, which is the largest combiner figure in the entire Combiner Wars Transformers series. Each Constructicon bot will be able to convert from Decepticon to vehicle mode and back. Collectors will have to combine all six Constructicons to create the massive Devastator figure. This all in one Constructicons pack contains six Voyager Class figures, which include:

Constructicon Hook (Crane Truck)

Constructicon Long Haul (Dump Truck)

Constructicon Scavenger (Power Shovel)

Constructicon Bonecrusher (Bulldozer)

Constructicon Scrapper (Front Loader)

Constructicon Mixmaster (Cement Mixer)

This is one Transformers set that fans will not want to miss if they missed it the first time around. This figure sells up the aftermarket up to $300+ dollars, so make sure you don't miss out on this re-release straight from Hasbro. The Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator is priced at $149.99. He is set to release in January 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are already live located here. Do not miss this beautifully designed ultimate Transformers set to add some true power to your generation's collection.

"The Transformers battle doesn't get any bigger than this — and Transformers fans can decide who fights it! Transformers Generations Combiner Wars figures unite to form giant super robots. Collect favorite characters and teams to build the most powerful Combiner robots in the Transformers universe. This 6-figure pack contains the entire Constructicons team. Combine Constructicons figures to form a mighty Devastator robot."

Includes: 6 Voyager Class figures, collectible collector card, 4 accessories, and instructions.

Includes 6 Voyager Class Constructicon figures

Combine the 6 figures to form a giant Devastator figure

Devastator Combiner figure stands 18 inches tall

Includes Constructicon Hook (converts to a crane truck), Constructicon Long Haul (converts to a dump truck), Constructicon Scavenger (converts to a power shovel), Constructicon Bonecrusher (converts to a bulldozer), Constructicon Scrapper (converts to a front loader), Constructicon Mixmaster (converts to a cement mixer)

Comes with a collectible character card