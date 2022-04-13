Transformers Legacy Leader Blitzwing Makes Explosive Hasbro Entrance

New Transformers figures have been revealed, include the announcement of the Transformers Generations Legacy Series Leader Blitzwing. This Deception is a triple changer giving and features even more ways to display with deadly bot with Tank and Jet modes. Featuring a G1-inspired design, legacy Blitzwing will convert into his jet mode in just 32 steps and can get into his tank mode in 41 steps. It is not often that we get triple changer Transformers, so I am excited to see them make a return, and hopefully, more are on the way. Blitzwing will come with Energon missile hand accessories, and an Energon sword to help him stop any Autobot in his path. The Transformers Legacy Blitzwing is priced at $55.99, set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are already live and found here. Roll Out!

"Transformers: Generations Legacy Leader Blitzwing – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 / Available: July 2022). This TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY 7-inch LEADER BLITZWING robot toy is inspired by the animated series, The Transformers, updated with a Generations-style design. BLITZWING terrorizes his opponents by switching between his three modes in battle, laughing all the while! The triple changer action figure converts from robot to jet mode in 32 steps and from robot to tank mode in 41 steps. BLITZWING also comes with a sword, 2 blaster accessories and features a rotating turret in tank mode."

"Universes collide! HASBRO brings together fan-favorite characters from across every generation of TRANSFORMERS with figures featuring deco inspired by their universe. In honor of the almost 40-year legacy of TRANSFORMERS entertainment, the fandoms come together from across TRANSFORMERS realities, all in one toy line. Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs from across the multiverse! Collect other LEGACY figures to reveal their character tech specs (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers