Transformers Masterpiece Arcee Races on in with Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro is bringing Transformers fans back to the original Generation 1 with their newest release. This time the one and only Arcee is getting her very own Takara Tomy Masterpiece figure. Sporting her hot pink color, Arcee is ready to take the fight to the Decepticons with this stunning figure. She will be directly imported from Japan and will feature its original packaging and Japanese-language instructions. Transformers fans will not want to miss out on this import figure as she is loaded with great robot fighting accessories. Arcee will come with 3 alternate faces, 2 pistols, 1 rifle, 3 blaster effects, holster, and a crusher attachment for her vehicle mode. This Transformers Masterpiece figure is very articulated and brightly colored. Any dedicated fan will want to add her to their team and save Earth once again.

Arcee is another great addition to the Hasbro Masterpiece line of figures. I say this every time but I would love to see images of the original packaging for these figures. Not everyone will keep her in her box but some collectors will so they kind as well cover all their bases. Her coloring and decals are very bright and will Pop out in any collection. Arcee was always one of my favorite Transformers and this is a figure I'd love to add my own collection. The Transformers Takara Tony Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee figure is priced at $149.99. They are expected to ship December 26th so you'll have time to save up. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

The Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Arcee figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the merciless Autobot warrior with premium deco and detail.

Includes: Arcee figure, 3 alternate faces, 3 blast effects, holster, crusher, and 3 blaster accessories, characters card and original Japanese-language instructions



Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the deadly warrior Arcee

Premium collectible

Fully jointed and highly articulated, including articulated ankles, feet, torso and fingers, which allows for intricate posabilty in action poses, especially when holding weapon accessories

Detailed deco and accessories, including detailed car interior, a crusher accessory that attaches to vehicle mode, 3 blasters, a holster for the smaller blaster accessories, 3 energy blasts that fit on the ends of weapon accessories, and 3 alternate faces (smile, sad, surprised)

Also features clip to hold rifle accessory in robot and vehicle modes and a flip-down visor

Converts from Cybertronian car mode to robot mode

Figure to scale with MP-22 Ultra Magnus and MP-28 Hot Rodimus (each sold separately, subject to availability) for display in scenes inspired by the animation