Black Panther Dons Comic Colors with New Diamond Select Toys Figure

Wakanda Forever is not far away now, and all eyes are on what is next for the Black Panther. It looks like Shuri could be taking up the mantle next, but there are plenty of mysteries that still await us. Wakanda Forever will easily be filled with tears as we have lost one of the greatest Avengers on the big screen. T'Challa's MCU legacy will continue to grow, but the hero will continue to live on in the world of Marvel Comics. To help celebrate the upcoming film, Diamond Select Toys has teamed up with shopDisney to dish out a brand new Marvel Select figure. Coming in at 7" tall, Black Panther is back and donning a classic look with this new Comic Colors deco matching his comic book designs.

This black and blue hero is nicely sculpted and will come with a nice display base featuring a wall of Vibranium. Black Panthers comic apprentice is nice to see, and those colors really do pop compared to other decos. T'Challa will feature 16 points of articulation and will be a fine figure to add to any fans growing collection. The comic colors Black Panther figure from Diamond Select Toys will be a shopDisney exclusive, and his price at $29.89. Marvel fans can purchase the King of Wakanda right now here. Be sure to check out some of the other Marvel Select figures recently Revealed like Beta Ray Bill.

Marvel Select Black Panther Embraces Comic Colors

"With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to theaters, shopDisney and Diamond Select Toys have teamed-up to bring back the Black Panther in a suit based on his classic comic book appearance, featuring all-new blue highlights to mimic the original artwork. This fully-articulated action figure comes with a diorama base–a wall of Vibranium from the mines of Wakanda."

Magic in the details

Special Collector's Edition Action Figure

Detailed sculpting

Comic book accurate appearance

Features 16 points of articulation

Detailed diorama base Vibranium wall

In scale to other Marvel Select action figures

Display-ready Select packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference

Hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean

Exclusive to shopDisney.com