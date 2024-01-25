Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, medicom, superman

DC Comics The Return of Superman MAFEX Superboy Makes His Debut

Coming from the world of DC Comics a clone of the heroic Man of Steel rises to the occasion and Medicom brings him to life

Article Summary Medicom Toy introduces MAFEX Superboy based on DC Comics' The Return of Superman.

Superboy action figure features a detailed super suit, three head sculpts, and 90s glasses.

Standing at 6.3 inches tall, the collectible comes with multiple points of articulation.

The figure is set for a December 2024 release, with pre-orders now available.

DC Comics Reign of the Superman storyline unfolded after the infamous events of the Death of Superman arc. In that arc, Superman died while fighting and stopping the raging and unstoppable Doomsday. After the Man Steel disappearance, new heroes arrived to fill that void with four new characters claiming the mantle of Superman. This included Steel, Cyborg Superman, The Eradicator, and Superboy. Superboy was a very interesting arrival, who made his debut in 1993 with The Adventures of Superman #500. Calling himself Connor Kent, this hero is actually a clone created from Project Cadmus from the DNA of both Superman and Lex Luthor. More ground to Earth than Superman, Connor Kent has a rebellious attitude and is now a new action figure from MAFEX!

That is right, it is time to expand your growing MAFEX DC Comics collection as Medicom debuts the arrival of Superboy. Coming in at 6.3 inches, this teenager with an attitude will come with a removable leather jacket as well as three different head sculpts. Other accessories include a variety of swappable hands and some pretty slick 90s glasses. A lot of detail was put on this figure from faithfully we creating his DC Comics super suit and so much more. MAFEX Superboy is priced at $99.99, he is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are already liv.

The Return of Superman MAFEX Superboy

"This Superboy MAFEX action figure, based on the The Return of Superman comic series, features premium detail and articulation that any fan of the DC character will appreciate."

Product Features

6.3 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on The Return of Superman

Part of the MAFEX series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Superboy figure

3 Head parts

Jacket

Figure stand

