Transformers Nemesis Prime Gets Mini with New Sentinel Figure

Sentinel is back as they have a new Transformers Nendoroid heading our way as a loyal servant of Unicorn has arrived. Nemesis Prime is back as this evil clone of Optimus Prime takes the face of the Autobot Leader and twists it for evil. Whether you follow the Transformers storyline of Nemesis Prime being a Decepticon clone or a creation from Unicron's, this villain is a mist own Transformers character. Nemesis is getting bite-size this time as Sentinel reveals their newest Nendoroid figure, who will now be joining Optimus Prime and Megatron. Featuring a G1 inspired design, this fully colored figure is nicely articulated and comes with a gun and swappable Energy Axe.

These miniature Nendoroid collectibles are loaded with fun detail and tiny accessories that will not take up much space. Transformers fans will be able to show off Nemesis Prime in his prime with a high amount of action poses and some nice weapons to show he means business. The Transformers Nendoroid No.1814 Nemesis Prime is priced at $56.99 and will release in June 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to keep an eye out for past, and future Autobot and Deception Nendoroid releases.

"Nemesis Prime joins the Nendoroid series! From the "Transformers" series comes a Nendoroid of Nemesis Prime, the evil clone of Optimus Prime, and a loyal servant of Unicron! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to create all kinds of action poses. Optional parts include a gun and an energy axe."

Product Features

4.29 inches (11cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Transformers animated series

Part of the Nendoroid line

Fully articulated

Optimus Prime figure not included (sold separately)

Box Contents

Nemesis Prime Nendoroid figure

Gun

Energy ax

Display stand