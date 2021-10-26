Transformers Optimus Prime MDLX Figure Debuts at Threezero

Not long ago, threezero revealed their new line of Transformers figures as part of a new die-cast 7" MDLX line. Bumblebee kicked off the series, and now a new bot joins the fight with the Autobot Leader, Optimus Prime. Featuring 48 points of articulation, Optimus Prime will feature a metal frame and come with a nice set of accessories. The Transformers MDLX figure will not transform and will feature only a bot mode similar to the Transformers R.E.D, which I am sure will make some fans mad. As for accessories, this will include an Ion Blaster, Energy Axe, the Autobot Matrix of Leadership, and five pairs of swappable hands. This Transformers figure is an officially licensed Hasbro product as well so you know you are getting some high-quality bot action here. The Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime is priced at $80, is set to release in Q2 of 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"Threezero is pleased to add to our new MDLX series with the second figure in our exciting Transformers line-up, MDLX Optimus Prime! MDLX is a new series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high range of articulation and great durability resulting in a groundbreaking affordable price. The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s The Transformers cartoon and toy line, as redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation.

Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, which retains the tactile playability and durability of the figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and weathered paint application that threezero is known for, bringing beloved Transformers characters to a new format for all to enjoy. Transformers – MDLX Optimus Prime is approximately 7" (178 mm) tall, with approximately 48 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Autobot Matrix of Leadership, and five pairs of interchangeable hands. Pre-order price: USD 80/ RMB 520 /HKD 630 TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. ©2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro."